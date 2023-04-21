  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

John Stanley Parrish

Eldest son of Mabel V. (nee McBrayne) and John Stanley Parrish. Born October 24, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan and died April 14, 2023 in Overland Park, KS.

He leaves his wife Doreatha F. (nee Niemeier now called Dorsey), married June 15, 1968, and his only sibling, Roger W. Parrish of Overland Park. He also leaves three nephews, Stephen Parrish, Craig Parrish and Jeffrey Parrish and grand-nephews Brett, Austin, Connor and Cameron and grand-nieces Alyssa Zabel (nee Parrish) and Kelly. He had a good relationship with Dorsey’s sisters and brothers: Gerry, Lorene, Dennis, Melvin and Sandy and their families.