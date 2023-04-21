John Stanley Parrish

He leaves his wife Doreatha F. (nee Niemeier now called Dorsey), married June 15, 1968, and his only sibling, Roger W. Parrish of Overland Park. He also leaves three nephews, Stephen Parrish, Craig Parrish and Jeffrey Parrish and grand-nephews Brett, Austin, Connor and Cameron and grand-nieces Alyssa Zabel (nee Parrish) and Kelly. He had a good relationship with Dorsey’s sisters and brothers: Gerry, Lorene, Dennis, Melvin and Sandy and their families.

Lived as a child and young teen in Detroit until July of 1943 when the family left and established their new home in Independence, Mo. There John finished high school graduating from William Chrisman High School in 1947. He attended Graceland College of Lamoni, Iowa two years and finished with a bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Missouri in 1951. He subsequently obtained a master’s degree from Colorado University and a doctorate degree at University of Southern California.

He served with the US Army during the Korean conflict in the Transportation Corps as company clerk at Fort Eustice located at Newport News, Virginia from 1952 until 1954, receiving an Honorable Discharge.

In his career he taught science subjects at Mokane High in Mokane Missouri, Palmer Junior high in Independence, and high schools at Barstow, West Covina, Assistant Principal at Palos Verdes, Principal Yorba Linda all in California. He then served as school superintendent at Kerman, near Fresno, CA and later as superintendent of schools for Mountain Empire, east of San Diego, CA.

After retiring he and Dorsey settled in Overland Park, KS. He was with the Kansas City School District as part of a team to oversee the rehab of most of the district’s high schools. He has also taught chemistry at Johnson County Community College. Much later he worked with the Census Bureau in the determination of the US Census count for the year 2020. He worked part time at Sears in the tool department of the retail store at Metcalf South Shopping Center for a number of years.

He was a lifelong member of the Community of Christ attending their Mission Road branch in Prairie Village. He also split their time with Dorsey’s church, Bethany Lutheran Church in Overland Park.