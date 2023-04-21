Most of us at some point have heard a strange sound under the engine or seen a new light come on in our cars at some point. We don’t always know what it means — aside from it being bad news — but our local auto mechanics do.

This week’s 5 to Try goes out to a type of business we (hopefully) don’t often think much about, but is always there when we need it.

This week, we asked readers to share their favorite locally owned auto shops to recommend. They identified several reliable and transparent candidates.

Here’s where you can find the best auto care in Johnson County, according to Post readers.

Casey’s Auto Repair (Mission)

This family-owned auto shop tied with the most votes this week.

Casey’s Auto Repair addresses a number of auto service areas, including preventative maintenance, diagnostics, noise concerns and engine problems. Readers specifically mentioned the quality of service from the shop’s owner, Carl Casey.

“Casey’s Auto Repair has been my trusted locally-owned auto shop ever since Carl opened the business,” said Post reader Dwight Purtle. “I trust him and his team completely, and I’ve always received excellent service. It’s a great feeling to know your auto service specialist will fix it right the first time and won’t sell you something you don’t need.”

Casey’s Auto Repair operates at two different Mission locations — 5917 Beverly Ave. and 5710 Johnson Drive.

The Beverly Avenue location is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Johnson Drive location is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Donovan’s (Shawnee)

Donovan’s Service tied this week as the top choice among Post readers.

The auto shop has operated in Shawnee for 85 years and is now operated by the fourth generation of the Donovan family. It offers mechanical service and repairs for all types of vehicles.

“Donovan’s in Shawnee is hands down the best,” said Post reader Jan Atkins. “They are family owned and are very committed to providing quality personal service and advice. They will never recommend unneeded service and will always beat the price of your dealer.”

Donovan’s Service operates at 5912 Nieman Road.

It’s open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Autopia (Lenexa)

Boasting itself as “the best place for your car,” Autopia specializes in European and Asian imported vehicles.

The auto shop originally opened in 1997, but has been at its current location since 2007.

Technicians there have specific training on BMW, Volkswagen and Audi vehicles.

Autopia operates at 13012 Santa Fe Trail Drive.

It’s open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

JoCo Auto Repair (Merriam)

Recognizable by its bright blue exterior, JoCo Auto Repair has operated in Johnson County since 1987.

The auto shop boasts “quality auto repair services for all makes and models.”

It offers a full range of services, from preventative maintenance to engine and transmission repairs.

JoCo Auto Repair operates at 5829 Kessler Lane.

It’s open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Auto Doctors (Overland Park)

A bit further south, Auto Doctors operates in two locations — one in Overland Park and one in Gardner.

Auto Doctors opened in Johnson County in 2001. The shop provides a number of repair and maintenance services, in addition to a tire shop.

Post reader Mary Rack called the shop “small family-owned” and “very attentive to my needs.”

Auto Doctors operates at 11826 West 112th St. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.