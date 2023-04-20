  A message from Flury-Hinderks Insurance  - Your Insurance

Your Insurance: Protecting your home from rain storms

Let Bill Rowlen safely and securely guide you through the insurance marketplace.

While the recent weather in the Kansas City Metro area has been amazing, Spring is a great time to review your insurance coverage to make sure you are protected from seasonal rains. In this article, we’ll talk about Sewer and Water Backup Coverage on your homeowner’s insurance to make sure you have enough coverage for your home and valuable assets. 

What is Sewer and Water Backup Coverage?

An optional endorsement on your Homeowners, Renters or Landlord policy that provides protection from costly water damage resulting from backed up drains or failed sump-pumps. 