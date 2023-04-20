Willam “Bill” Scott

July 18, 1958 – April 17, 2023
Westwood, Kansas – William “Bill” Scott, 64 of Westwood, Kansas died April 17, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.
July 18, 1958 – April 17, 2023
Westwood, Kansas – William “Bill” Scott, 64 of Westwood, Kansas died April 17, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1