Willam “Bill” Scott

Westwood, Kansas – William “Bill” Scott, 64 of Westwood, Kansas died April 17, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will be 10:00 am, Saturday April 22, 2023 at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 4153 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103.

Please see amosfamily.com for full obituary and condolences.