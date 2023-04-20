These Prairie Village sidewalks are set to be repaired this year

  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village's 2023 concrete repair program aims at fixing deteriorated sidewalks, curbs, gutters and ramps along 22 streets in the city. Above, a sidewalk near McCrum Park is in use. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Sidewalks on 22 Prairie Village streets are on the list for repairs in 2023.

The city has approved a nearly $600,000 contract with locally based Kansas Heavy Construction, LLC, for its yearly concrete repair program, which focuses mainly on aging sidewalks, curbs and gutters.

