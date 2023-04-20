These Prairie Village sidewalks are set to be repaired this year

Sidewalks on 22 Prairie Village streets are on the list for repairs in 2023.
The city has approved a nearly $600,000 contract with locally based Kansas Heavy Construction, LLC, for its yearly concrete repair program, which focuses mainly on aging sidewalks, curbs and gutters.
This is different from the city’s annual streets repair program, which focuses more on rehabbing streets themselves.
These 22 streets will see concrete repairs
You can see a more detailed map of these projects here.
- 63rd Terrace between Granada Street and Delmar Drive
- 65th Terrace west of Hodges Drive
- 69th Terrace, 70th Street and 70th Terrace between Fonticello Road and Roe Avenue
- Mission Road just north of 71st Street
- 71st Terrace between Belinder Avenue and Eaton Street
- Rosewood Drive north of 75th Street and south of Tomahawk Drive
- Russell Street between 76th and 77th streets
- Briar Drive between 75th and 77th streets
- 77th Street between Roe and Fontana Street
- 77th Terrace between Briar Drive and Roe
- 79th Street between Roe and Fontana
- Mohawk Street between 77th and 79th streets
- High Drive between Norwood Drive and Belinder
- Cambridge Street between Booth Drive and State Line Road
- Chadwick Drive north of Somerset Drive and south of 79th
- 81st Street between Ash Street and Rosewood
- Ash Street between 80th Terrace and 81st Street
- Rosewood Lane north of 83rd Street
- Cedar Lane between Somerset and 90th Street
- Buena Vista Street south of 93rd Street
This program targets sidewalks, curbs, gutters and ramps
- The annual program aims to repair deteriorated concrete throughout the city.
- City Engineer Melissa Prenger told the Post that the city keeps a running tab of the sidewalks most in need of repair and that this yearly program aims at addressing those spots around the city.
What other streets will Prairie Village work on this year?
- At the same time, the city’s 2023 street repair program includes a list of nine streets to get work done this year.
- These streets will see pavement improvements along with sidewalk, curb and gutter improvements, separate from the concrete repair program.
- Take a look at which nine streets are in the street repair program here.
Go deeper: Check out other construction projects happening this year in Prairie Village here.
