Texas Roadhouse is opening its newest Johnson County location on Saturday, May 22, according to company officials.
Located at 9761 Metcalf Ave., the steakhouse chain is one of the first new tenants to open at the former Sears site, now dubbed 97 Metcalf, along West 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.
