Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes abortion pill reversal bill, saying it’s based on ‘uncertain science’

Printed off instructions for using prescribed medication for an abortion.

Republicans vowed to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto when lawmakers return to the Statehouse next week. Photo credit Celia Llopis-Jepsen/Kansas News Service.

By Rose Conlon

Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that would make doctors tell patients that abortion pills may be reversible, citing its “uncertain science” that she says could harm Kansans’ health.