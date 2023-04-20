  Roxie Hammill  - Development

Checking in on JoCo’s biggest redevelopment projects: Part 1

Officials broke ground last November on Merriam Grand Station, on the site of a former Kmart that has now been demolished. The site epitomizes some of the challenges Johnson County cities face in trying to redevelop vacant or underused properties. File photo.

Development remains one of our readers’ biggest sources of questions and concerns.

This two-part story aims to capture the experiences of some of Johnson County’s biggest cities when it comes to redeveloping established, high-profile plots of land that are now aging, under-used or even vacant.