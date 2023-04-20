Donald Lee Kilian

Donald was known to friends and family as “Don” or “Donnie”. He was born in Russell, Kansas on March 29, 1956. He was the fourth of six children born to Donald Lee and Mary Ann Kilian.

He graduated from Russell High School in 1974 where he enjoyed band, football, and tennis. He attended Salina Vo-tech in Salina, Kansas and upon graduation went to work for Ryder for 17 years. He then went on to retire from Cummins after 27 years of service.

He married Ardys Rader in Sept of 1979. They had 2 children: Amanda Sue and Dustin Lee. Following divorce, he chose Carla Cotton to be his special lady and they shared 31 years together up to his passing.

Don loved all sports but was a major fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and Kansas Jayhawks. Golfing and hunting were several of his favorite past times. Most important to him was quality time spent visiting with friends and family.

Don was an active member of the Independence Moose Fraternity Lodge #2414 from 2008 until the time of his passing. Over the years of his fellowship he served in many different roles on the Lodge Board of Officers and the Missouri- North Kansas Moose Association Executive Board. He served as Lodge Administrator from 2017-2020. In 2015 he received the Fellowship Degree of Honor.

Don was a loving dad, son, brother, uncle, and a very proud recent grandpa of Dax born in January of 2023 to Amanda and Jared.

Don is survived by: Companion Carla Cotton of Independence, MO; Children Amanda Kilian (companion Jared) of Springfield, MO, and Dustin Kilian (wife Ambur) of Orrick, MO; Grandson Dax VanDyne of Springfield, MO; Carla’s Children Joyce Provost (husband Scott) of Lee Summit, MO and Frank Cotton of Independence, MO; Carla’s Grandson Bradley Buntin (wife Kelley) of Liberty, MO and Carla’s Great Granddaughter Etta; Siblings Sheila Verbraken (husband Michael) of Mesa, AZ, Sonya Voorhies (husband Rick) of Show Low, AZ, Sam Kilian (wife Cheryl) of Russell, KS, and Dwight Kilian (wife Sandy) of Phoenix, AZ. Don was preceded in death by his mother Mary Kilian, brother “Whitey” Kilian, and father Donald L Kilian Sr. Don is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as many, many friends.

Don is deeply loved by his family and friends and will truly be missed.

Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, June 25th at 1:00pm:

Moose Lodge 2414

2537 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64129

Graveside service on Monday, June 26th at 3:00pm:

00000 E HWY 40, Russell, KS 67665

Memorial donations may be made to either of the following organizations:

Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care

9001 State Line Rd Ste 300

Kansas City, MO 64114

Moose Charities earmarked for Mooseheart Child City and School

155 N International Dr

Mooseheart, IL 60539

Memo”in memory of Don Kilian”