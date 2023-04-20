  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Donald Lee Kilian

Donald Lee Kilian Jr, age 67 of Independence Missouri, moved to heaven on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Donald was known to friends and family as “Don” or “Donnie”. He was born in Russell, Kansas on March 29, 1956. He was the fourth of six children born to Donald Lee and Mary Ann Kilian.