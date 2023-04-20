Cozetta Hensley Fields was born on November 17, 1933, in Benham, Harlan County, Kentucky in an area known as “Machine Shop Holler”. She was the second child of Arthur Ray Hensley, Sr., and Lucille (Dorton) Hensley. She attended the Benham School from the first grade to the 12th Grade.

She was a faithful member of the Church of God of Prophecy for over 60 years.

Cozetta attended and graduated from the Lexington, Kentucky School of Nursing. She was first employed at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in Harlan, followed by the Detroit Sinai Hospital, Clark County Hospital, Delmar Gardens, and finally the State of Kentucky Visiting Nurse program.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents: Silas and Rosie (Coots) Hensley, maternal grandparents John and Annie (Adams) Dorton; her parents Arthur and Lucille (Dorton) Hensley; siblings: Von R. Hensley, Arthur Ray Hensley, Jr., and Bobby Hensley; nephews: Kenny Ray Mackey, David Mackey, Christopher Johnstone, and David Creasy. Stepchildren Patricia Fields and Cleston Fields.