  Kaylie McLaughlin

AdventHealth’s Lenexa campus will be eligible for tax incentives

A design rendering of the AdventHealth campus getting underway in the Lenexa City Center. When finished, the campus will cover 25 acres at the corner of Renner Boulevard and 87th Street Parkway.

A conceptual rendering of the AdventHealth campus at Lenexa City Center. When completely built out, the campus will cover 25 acres at the corner of Renner Boulevard and 87th Street Parkway. Image via Lenexa city documents.

The first phase of AdventHealth’s new campus at Lenexa City Center could be eligible for as much as $9 million in private reimbursements over the next 20 years, though city staff signaled it would likely only receive half of that.

On Tuesday, the Lenexa City Council voted unanimously to include the AdventHealth City Center project in the already-existent City Center tax increment financing, or TIF, district, and approve the development agreement for the site.

