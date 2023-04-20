AdventHealth’s Lenexa campus will be eligible for tax incentives

The first phase of AdventHealth’s new campus at Lenexa City Center could be eligible for as much as $9 million in private reimbursements over the next 20 years, though city staff signaled it would likely only receive half of that.

On Tuesday, the Lenexa City Council voted unanimously to include the AdventHealth City Center project in the already-existent City Center tax increment financing, or TIF, district, and approve the development agreement for the site.