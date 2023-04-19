Warren P. Koeller

Warren Paul Koeller, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the age of 84, in Lenexa, Kansas. Warren was born on April 25,1938, in Columbus, Nebraska, to parents Paul and Edith Koeller. He grew up with his two older sisters, Carol Jo and Kathleen, and later welcomed a younger brother, Jon, in 1957.

Warren’s formative years were spent in Arkansas City, Kansas, where he developed a passion for cars while spending much time at his father’s Packard Dealership. After attending St Gregory’s in Shawnee, Oklahoma, Warren enlisted in the Army in 1957, serving at Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri and Fort Bliss in West Texas. While in the Army, Warren learned and later taught electronics, training NATO officers on the maintenance and operations of NIKE missile defense systems.

In 1959, Warren met the love of his life, Linda “Lynn” Cyrus, also from Arkansas City. They were married in 1960 during Arkansas City’s annual Arkalalah Festival and were blessed with four children: Kelly, Kyle, Kathy, and Kris. The family moved to Lenexa, Kansas, in 1974, where they made their home for the rest of their lives.

Upon returning to Arkansas City, Warren enrolled at Arkansas City Junior College, graduating in 1961. In 2004, Warren was recognized as the “Distinguished Graduate of the Year,” and an annual scholarship was endowed in his honor. He went on to attend Wichita State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. Warren began his professional career as a CPA with Arthur Andersen in Kansas City, then the largest public accounting firm in the world.

After his career in public accounting, Warren joined Electronic Business Equipment (EBE) located in downtown Kansas City. It was there that Warren met his lifelong mentor, Jerome Cohen, who greatly influenced Warren’s future entrepreneurial pursuits. Jerome played an integral role in guiding Warren, and their personal and professional relationship lasted a lifetime.

In 1978, Warren founded RISCO, a company providing information services to the real estate industry. The company grew to have customers throughout the US and around the world. Warren retired in 2006, and focused on spending time with his growing family, playing golf, traveling, indulging his passion for anything Porsche, and watching Kansas and Kansas State sports, as well as the Kansas City Chiefs. He especially enjoyed many years traveling to Marco Island, Florida, where he and Lynn eventually purchased a home. He loved spending winters there, entertaining family, especially his grandchildren, and friends. Many special memories were made.

Beyond these numerous adventures and accomplishments, Warren will be remembered most for his kindness, generosity, sense of humor, and willingness to engage in endless storytelling (with frequent repetition and embellishments over time). He was a devoted family man and a loyal friend to many.

Warren is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lynn Koeller; his beloved dog Buddy; his children, Kelly Horner (Kirk), Kyle, Kathy Occhipinto (Brian), and Kris (Jessica Chiang); his grandchildren, Keane Horner (Connie Dangerfield), Kelsi Horner, Kellan Horner (Tori), Brennan Occhipinto, Cailey Occhipinto, Rylie Occhipinto, and Lucy Koeller-Chiang; his brother, Jon Koeller (Cheryl), and many nieces and nephews.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Edith Koeller, his sisters, Carol Jo Koeller Hollembeak Strange and Kathleen Koeller Magrath Boyce, and his granddaughter, Rachel Occhipinto.

Warren will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank Monarch Hospice for their thoughtful care of Warren during his final days. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family suggests contributions to Wayside Waifs, a no-harm shelter for homeless animals. You may do that online by CLICKING HERE.

Services will be held at the Amos Family Funeral Home on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00AM. The family will receive guests for a visitation one hour prior to the service, beginning at 9:00 AM.