Shawnee Mission hires Lawrence educator to lead diversity efforts

Shawnee Mission DEI coordinator

Kaitlin Shulman is the new Shawnee Mission diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator. She begins in this position on July 1, as Tyrone Bates, Jr., steps down on June 30. Image via Kaitlin Shulman LinkedIn Profile.

Kaitlin Lugo Shulman, a public school educator who currently works in Lawrence, will be the Shawnee Mission School District’s next head of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The board of education approved Shulman’s hiring at its meeting April 10 through unanimous approval of the consent agenda which included the monthly human resources agenda. The move garnered no discussion from the board.

