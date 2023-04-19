Shawnee loses another staffer as finance director steps down

Don Cawby, Shawnee’s city finance director, has resigned, taking a job in another Johnson County city.
He is the latest in a string of recent high-profile departures from Shawnee City Hall, including former city manager Nolan Sunderman, who is now the chief strategy officer in Olathe. Shawnee recently hired Doug Gerber to be the new permanent city manager.
