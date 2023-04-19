  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee loses another staffer as finance director steps down

The door of Shawnee city hall has the city logo on it as well as its business hours. It's home to the city council chambers, city manager's office and several city departments.

Shawnee City Hall, located at 11110 Johnson Dr., is home to several city departments, the city manager's office and city council chambers. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Don Cawby, Shawnee’s city finance director, has resigned, taking a job in another Johnson County city.

He is the latest in a string of recent high-profile departures from Shawnee City Hall, including former city manager Nolan Sunderman, who is now the chief strategy officer in Olathe. Shawnee recently hired Doug Gerber to be the new permanent city manager.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.