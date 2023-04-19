  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Robert Rivers McCormick

Robert Rivers McCormick, 78, passed away on April 10, 2023.

Robert was born on February 4, 1945 in Memphis, TN to his parents Robert Houston and Ruth Mary (Kennedy) McCormick. He was the beloved husband of the late Susan (Hopkins) McCormick. Robert graduated from Kingsbury High School in 1963. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Tech in 1967 where he was a linebacker for the Golden Eagles football team. In addition, Robert earned a Master’s degree in economics from the University of Memphis. He was an owning partner of Westport Trading Company.