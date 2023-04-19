Robert Rivers McCormick

Robert was born on February 4, 1945 in Memphis, TN to his parents Robert Houston and Ruth Mary (Kennedy) McCormick. He was the beloved husband of the late Susan (Hopkins) McCormick. Robert graduated from Kingsbury High School in 1963. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Tech in 1967 where he was a linebacker for the Golden Eagles football team. In addition, Robert earned a Master’s degree in economics from the University of Memphis. He was an owning partner of Westport Trading Company.

Robert is survived by his loving children Robert Tatum (Heidi) of Overland Park, KS, Mark (Alethea) of Marblehead, MA, Dr. John (Kaitlin) of Kansas City, MO and Erin McCormick of Manhattan, KS. He was also the brother of Rosemary (Jere) Walls of Oakland, TN. Grandad Bob was devoted to his grandchildren Jackson, Jonah, Colby, Madeline, Alexa, Lucy, Owen and Kieran McCormick. Robert took pride in being a coach and loyal fan of his children’s and grandchildren’s athletic adventures.

Robert enjoyed visiting the Florida coast with his family where he had also traveled as a child.

A private burial has been planned with a celebration of Robert’s life to follow this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Stilwell United Methodist Church (19335 Metcalf Ave, Stilwell, KS 66085).

Rest in peace Robert McCormick. You will be missed.