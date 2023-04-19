  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village’s annual budget process begins – Here’s what residents need to know

The city finance director explains the Prairie Village budget process

Earlier this week, Prairie Village Finance Director Jason Hannaman, above, gave city council an overview of the 2024 budget process the city is starting. This included a timeline and a reminder that city staff recommended caution with budget requests this year. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

The city of Prairie Village is starting the annual months-long process to adopt next year’s budget.

And the 2024 budget season has begun with a bit of an oddity.

