And the 2024 budget season has begun with a bit of an oddity.

The city of Prairie Village is starting the annual months-long process to adopt next year’s budget.

City Finance Director Jason Hannaman told the city council committee of the whole on Monday that no decision packages — that is, special budget requests, which can come from city councilmembers or staff — were submitted for review this year.

That’s because city staff has urged the council to be cautious with their funding requests for 2024 because the city is simultaneously discussing two potential big-ticket items, a new community center and renovating the police headquarters and city hall building.

Here’s where things stand as the conversations for the 2024 budget kick off:

No special budget requests were made this year

Typically, a handful of requests are part of each year’s budget talks, including a request last year for funding for a consulting firm to help create a sustainability program for the city and one the year before that seeking more funds for police pensions.

Not all decision packages are approved but to have none in a given year is unusual.

That’s happened, in part, because the city is also wading into discussions over two high-profile projects that would be costly if ultimately approved: a new community center to replace the aging Paul Henson YMCA and renovations at the nearby police headquarters and city hall.

Some revenue sources could also decline

Overall, most revenue sources have recovered to or even surpassed pre-COVID levels, Hannaman said.

But, there is an anticipated decrease in franchise fee revenues, Hannaman said, particularly with cable and telephone services like Google Fiber.

There is also the possibility local sales tax collections could decline if changes to tax laws are passed by the Kansas Legislature, which is nearly the end of its annual session.

Costs, especially those related to construction and building, are also continuing to increase, Hannaman said, meaning some items could come in over what they are initially budgeted for.

The timeline

Below is the timeline city staff shared with the city council on Monday:

May 1: Discuss Capital Improvement Projects and annual road condition report at the city council meeting.

Discuss Capital Improvement Projects and annual road condition report at the city council meeting. May 9: The finance committee sees and discusses the first draft of the 2024 budget.

The finance committee sees and discusses the first draft of the 2024 budget. May 18: The finance committee continues the May 9 discussion.

The finance committee continues the May 9 discussion. June 20: The preliminary 2024 budget comes before the city council for the first time.

The preliminary 2024 budget comes before the city council for the first time. July 3 or July 17: If applicable, the city council will consider a resolution to exceed the state-mandated revenue neutral rate (which it has done in the past).

If applicable, the city council will consider a resolution to exceed the state-mandated revenue neutral rate (which it has done in the past). July 17: The council will consider permission to publish the 2024 budget.

The council will consider permission to publish the 2024 budget. Aug. 10: If the city is exceeding the revenue neutral rate, the county sends a notification to taxpayers.

If the city is exceeding the revenue neutral rate, the county sends a notification to taxpayers. Sept. 5: The budget hearing and consideration to adopt the 2024 budget.

Go deeper: Watch the entire budget presentation below.