Paul Otto Jank, 89, of Overland Park, KS passed away January 21, 2023. Mr. Jank was born May 8, 1933 in Kansas City, MO. Paul never lost his first Love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!
Paul Otto Jank, 89, of Overland Park, KS passed away January 21, 2023. Mr. Jank was born May 8, 1933 in Kansas City, MO. Paul never lost his first Love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1