Mickey Healy

September 20, 1977 – April 13, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Michael Louis “Mickey” Healy, 45, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at his father’s home due to a blood clot related to a recent surgery.
Mickey’s Memorial and Celebration of Life service will begin at 4pm on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Indian Hills Country Club, 6847 Tomahawk Road, Mission Hills, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Operation Breakthrough at www.operationbreakthrough.org or to a charity of your choice.