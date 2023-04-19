Overland Park, Kansas – Michael Louis “Mickey” Healy, 45, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at his father’s home due to a blood clot related to a recent surgery. Mickey’s Memorial and Celebration of Life service will begin at 4pm on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Indian Hills Country Club, 6847 Tomahawk Road, Mission Hills, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Operation Breakthrough at www.operationbreakthrough.org or to a charity of your choice.

He was born on September 20, 1977 in Kansas City, Missouri. Mickey was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Rosemary Sill and paternal grandparents, Patrick V. and Brigid Healy.

He is survived by his son, Benjamin Patrick Healy; parents, Debra Healy and Patrick Healy; step-mother, Shannon Healy; brothers, Brian Healy and Jeffrey Healy (fiancé Sarah Doyle); sisters, Alison Healy and Maura Healy; former spouse, Caroline Kohnen Healy; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.

Mickey graduated in 2021 from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He most recently worked for Clore Automotive and previously had a long history in the Restaurant industry with J. Gilbert’s and Bristol as a server and manager.

He was a devoted Jayhawk, long suffering Chiefs fan (until recently being able to enjoy a multitude of riches) and a loyal Royals fan. He was also a level I wine Sommelier.

He was our family’s best athlete, playing baseball, basketball and football. He hung up his cleats and skillfully played fantasy football and baseball, but his true joy was helping coach Benny’s teams.

“How lucky we are to have someone that makes saying goodbye so hard.” Winnie-the-Pooh

