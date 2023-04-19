Martin C. Parsons of Merriam, Kansas passed away on April 7, 2023, at the age of 68. His greatest loves were sailing, making music, and woodworking.
He was born to H.J. Rex and Violet Parsons on May 24, 1954, and lived all over the United States during his childhood from Mt. Morris, Illinois to greater Seattle, Washington to Overland Park, Kansas where he graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School in 1972.
