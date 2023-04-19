Marilyn Lee Lager

Marilyn was preceded in death by her first husband, Don, and daughter, Janet. She is survived by her husband, Bob; children, David (Susie) and Todd; and five grandchildren along with two great grandchildren with first husband Don; stepchildren, Kris Mazur (Dan), Carol Mertl (Ken), Susan Tokheim (David), Sara Lager; and six grandchildren. No services or memorials scheduled at this time.