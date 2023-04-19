County commissioners and administrators are only beginning their consideration for a 2024 budget that is presenting challenges on multiple fronts: inflation, a workforce shortage and persistent fears of a possible recession.

Another rollback in Johnson County’s property tax rate appears likely, now that county officials have had time to absorb the news of a second consecutive year of double-digit property value increases.

On top of all that come skyrocketing property tax bills that are being digested by residents who got their appraisal notices a few weeks ago.

Rate cut of quarter-mill or more is on the table

So far, most of the commission’s interest has been around cutting the rate to be levied against those higher values.

Commissioners have been looking at rollbacks of a quarter mill or larger.

And two commissioners are also exploring the idea of a countywide income-based property tax relief program that would target vulnerable populations, like seniors on fixed incomes.

“I fully expect there to be some kind of rollback,” said Commission Chairman Mike Kelly, who is in his first year leading the body. “Whatever we do, we need to be cognizant of the long-term economic impact of any reduction,” particularly its effect on future budgets and the county’s bond rating, he said. “We save millions of dollars by having that bond rating.”

Valuations up 11% on average

The county appraiser’s new property valuations that kicked off the budget season last month gave some commissioners pause about the county’s affordability.

More than 98% of properties in Johnson County increased in value, up from 91% last year, and the average increase was about 11%.

The average selling price for a new home in 2022 was $678,000, up from $610,000, and the average resale price was $473,000, up from $426,000).

Since property taxes are based on those values, that would mean an automatic increase in the amount people would pay the treasurer’s office, unless the taxing rate is changed.

In a recent budget retreat with county department heads, commissioners looked at some of the projections based on the new value and possible levies.

Some things to keep in mind:

The new valuations are not final. Revenue estimates do include appeals, but property owners’ final amounts won’t be known until later this year when the appeals process is finished.

Although the county collects the property tax payments, it does not have control of the total amount people will pay. That’s because the county budget covers only county spending, parks and the library system – about 20% of the total distribution of property tax. Schools, cities and townships make up the lion’s share of the rest.

Elected officials don’t have veto power over property valuations. The appraiser sets the values according to state standards.

State government also has become involved in certain fee and property tax collections at the county level.

Digging into the numbers

Keeping the county’s property tax rate the same would bring in millions more to the county, parks and library system.

According to projections, the current mill levy of 17.772 for the county itself, if left unchanged, would bring in $260.7 million in property tax revenue in 2024, an increase of $26.2 million, based on the new valuations.

Likewise, the park and recreation district would add $4.4 million if its levy of 3.021 mills remains unchanged next year.

An unchanged library mill levy of 3.815 would add $4.2 million.

Those estimates take into account appeals, exemptions, tax increment financing districts, personal property and utility valuations. The commission’s job now is to figure out how much, if any, of that additional revenue is needed to cover increasing expenses.

Why extra revenue could be needed

A particular challenge this year is employee pay.

A recent salary study showed pay for county “front-line” employees, such as ambulance and corrections workers, lags significantly behind the county’s target of the market median.

Commissioners are considering a pay bump of 6.1% to correct that. The increase could cost as much as $18.3 million a year.

Commissioners also will continue to monitor pay for the sheriff’s office employees, who received a pay increase last year to entice more applicants to fill vacancies.

The county used American Rescue Plan Act money for that last year but will have to work it into the budget going forward, Kelly said.

Could expense be cut?

Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara said she sees room for cutting county spending.

“Staff reorganization definitely should be a critical element in constructing a cost efficient budget. Business as usual cannot be the attitude, but unfortunately that seems to be the direction of the majority of the board,” she told the Post.

She also suggested the county go to a “zero-based” budgeting method. In zero-based budgeting, all expenses must be justified anew each budget period, rather than using the previous budget as a starting point.

Kelly, however, is cautious about changes that could affect services that residents expect or that could endanger future bottom lines. Administrators already keep close tabs on how much staff they need, he said.

“Johnson County is already a pretty tight ship,” with the lowest mill levy of all 105 Kansas counties, he said.

“We’ve got expectations from our residents that they want us to continue with the level of service that Johnson County has provided in the past and that the residents tell us they want us to continue to provide,” he said.

Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick echoed that, noting that an experienced workforce is needed to provide the services residents say they want.

Relief for seniors on fixed incomes

Reducing the mill levy is another option.

The commissions has reduced the county mill levy every year since 2017. Had they not, residents would have paid a cumulative total of $86.6 million more over those years due to valuation changes.

Kelly acknowledged the concerns of residents – particularly those on fixed incomes – about rising property tax bills.

He and Hanzlick are looking into the possibility of some kind of property tax relief program for vulnerable groups such as lower-income seniors. Roeland Park, for instance, where Kelly was mayor up until last year, has a program that refunds all or some of tax payments based on income.

Hanzlick suggested using other counties as models, perhaps targeting low-income seniors and disabled veterans.

One commissioner wants to see larger cut

O’Hara said she sees support on the commission for a rollback that is “revenue neutral” in how much it raises, yet allows for the county’s growth.

She calls the quarter-mill reduction “miniscule” and inadequate to ease the tax burden of residents.

To get to a revenue neutral levy that allows for growth, O’Hara said the combined levy for county, libraries and parks would need to be reduced by 2.189 mills.

What happens next

County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson is not scheduled to present her recommendations on the budget until next month.

In the meantime, her staff has worked up the impact on individual taxes with an 11% valuation increase if the taxing rate stays the same or is rolled back.

For a house currently worth $250,000, the value would go up to $277,500, resulting in $77.88 increase per year with no mill levy change or $69.88 more with a rollback.

For a house currently worth $350,000, the value would go up to $388,500, resulting in an increase of $108.96 per year with no mill levy change or $97.80 more with the rollback

For a house currently worth $500,000, the value goes up to $555,000 for an increase of $155.64 with no change or $139.68 with the rollback.

The average appraised value for a single family home in Johnson County this year is $470,000.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.