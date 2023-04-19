  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County Government

Johnson County residents should ‘fully expect’ another property tax cut — But how much?

Johnson County's property tax, or mill levy, rate has been cut every year since 2017 to try to offset rising property values pushing up residents' annual tax bills. The county's mill rate currently stands at 17.772. File photo.

Another rollback in Johnson County’s property tax rate appears likely, now that county officials have had time to absorb the news of a second consecutive year of double-digit property value increases.

County commissioners and administrators are only beginning their consideration for a 2024 budget that is presenting challenges on multiple fronts: inflation, a workforce shortage and persistent fears of a possible recession.