🌦 Today’s forecast : Breezy, mostly cloudy and then a slight chance of thunderstorms. High: 75. Low: 53

🚨 One thing to know today

Health Partnership Clinic is hosting a benefit luncheon to raise funds for uninsured and underinsured people in Johnson County.

The luncheon, Opening Doors, takes place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Embassy Suites Hotel, Olathe Conference Center, 10401 S. Ridgeview Road in Olathe. Tickets are $100 each.

The clinic provides more than $3 million in uncompensated care annually, according to a press release. The clinic reported a great need to help the nearly 60% of uninsured patients who face financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

“Our Opening Doors Luncheon is an opportunity to put a human face on the challenges vulnerable neighbors face each day—particularly accessing affordable medical, dental and behavioral health care,” said Catherine Rice, vice president of marketing and outreach. “Guests will also learn about the clinic and the financial support that is needed to continue our mission.”

The clinic’s goal is to raise $65,000, Rice said, noting the clinic’s thankfulness for generosity of sponsors who have already committed to the event. For more information, contact Debbie Sparks, development/marketing manager, at (913) 433-7592.

🗓 Public meetings Wednesday

Joint Board of County Commissioners & Johnson County Park & Recreation District Board, 5:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission Community Development Committee, 6:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Overland Park Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission Finance & Administration Committee, 7:30 p.m. or immediately following Community Development Committee [View agenda]

Johnson County Park & Recreation District Board, 7:30 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Tuesday stories

📰 Other local news

Olathe Police are investigating a double homicide near 126th and North Rogers Road. [Fox 4]

are investigating a double homicide near 126th and North Rogers Road. [Fox 4] Art supply store Creative Coldsnow will close both its flagship Westport location and another shop in Overland Park due, in part, to a co-owner’s terminal illness. [Kansas City Business Journal]

will close both its flagship Westport location and another shop in Overland Park due, in part, to a co-owner’s terminal illness. [Kansas City Business Journal] Johnson County firefighters were deployed last week to help assist in battling wildfires in north-central Kansas. [KSHB]

📸 A thousand words

A Shawnee Mission East football player recently greeted students at Corinth Elementary in Prairie Village. Photo via Twitter.