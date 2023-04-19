Janice was born in Houston, Texas, in 1940 and grew up in Arkansas City, Kansas – a picturesque midwestern town nestled between the sometimes raging Walnut and Arkansas rivers. Janice attended the University of Kansas and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. In 1961, she was elected KU homecoming Queen. Janice graduated from KU in 1962.

Janice Guyot Peterson left this world, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, thirteen years to the day after the death of her beloved husband, John.

After raising her three beloved children, Courtney, Ashley and Hunter, she founded The Uncommon Market, an antique furniture and interior design store she co-owned for 16 years. Her buying trips took her all over Europe in search of rare finds for the shop.

In 1987, after an extensive courtship via Pony Express, two cans and a string, Janice married the love of her life, fellow Jayhawk, John Peterson, her next door neighbor at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house.

After retiring to the Lawrence, Kansas area, Janice and John bought and restored a dilapidated pre-Civil War farm on the old Farmer’s Turnpike outside Lawrence. Having by now gotten the serious farm restoration bug, the Petersons sold the Lawrence property and bought and restored another dilapidated farm in Big Springs west of Lawrence. Both properties were planted almost entirely in native prairie grasses, evidence of the couple’s interest in natural preservation. Janice and John sold the Big Springs property to the Salvation Army for use as a summer camp for inner-city children and moved to Kansas City.

In Kansas City, Janice was an active volunteer with Operation Breakthrough, serving children of the working poor and Amethyst Place, serving women and children recovering from generational poverty, substance abuse and personal trauma.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Helen Frances Farrar and Raymond Paul Guyot; her sister, Diane Foss Guyot; and a nephew.

Janice is survived by her brother John Andrew Guyot and wife, Linda Bolan Guyot; her three children and their families: Courtney and Rob Kill and sons Alex, Evan and Ben; Ashley Richardson and Kip Kummer and daughters Samantha and Elizabeth; Hunter and Stephanie Richardson and children Macy and Cole; two nieces; three nephews and countless friends and admirers.

Somewhere out there dancing among the stars is a high cheek-boned gal with curly grey hair and a 6’10” happy fella tripping over his size 28 shoes!

Memorials can be sent to:

Operation Breakthrough: 3039 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Missouri

operationbreakthrough.org

Salvation Army: salvationarmyusa.org