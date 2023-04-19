  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Janice Guyot Peterson

Janice Guyot Peterson left this world, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, thirteen years to the day after the death of her beloved husband, John.

Janice was born in Houston, Texas, in 1940 and grew up in Arkansas City, Kansas – a picturesque midwestern town nestled between the sometimes raging Walnut and Arkansas rivers. Janice attended the University of Kansas and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. In 1961, she was elected KU homecoming Queen. Janice graduated from KU in 1962.