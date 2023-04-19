Inside JCPRD: You’ve played in our parks and enjoyed our programs; consider working for JCPRD!

JCPRD is actively working to fill more than 500 seasonal positions before camps and other summer programs get under way in early June.

Due the wide range of programs and services JCPRD offers, these jobs include everything from summer camp counselors and assistants, art teachers, lifeguards, park workers, frontline staff at Theatre in the Park, concessions workers , marina workers, referees, sports officials, park safety aides, and much more!

“We are committed to hiring and actively seeking qualified staff” said Recruitment Coordinator Rosetta Hill, who is spearheading employment efforts. “There’s a huge need. Right now, the camps are a big thing, and we’re trying to accommodate all the camp activities.”

Most JCPRD positions are available for ages 15 and older, but there’s one position which allows for 14-year-old applicants – volleyball referees. In addition to summer positions, other vacancies are being filled as well, including park police officers, Out of School Time positions for the 2023-24 school year just to name a few.

To learn about all JCPRD employment opportunities, please visit JCPRD.com/1175/About-JCPRD-Jobs.

Currently, Hill is busy attending career fairs and related events held by other area businesses, colleges, high schools, and veteran’s groups. For a current list of upcoming job fairs where JCPRD will be represented, visit JCPRD.com/1909/Career-Fairs

“Recruiting is similar to sales – you’re selling or making people aware of your organization and the positions available,” Hill said. “People can’t apply if they don’t know who we are and that we are hiring. The game plan is to get qualified applicants, and to do that, we must be out in the community. “

Other ways that JCPRD is “out in the community” in support of hiring are “recruiting Tuesday” posts on Facebook.com/JCPRDParks which spotlight different job openings each week, and signage throughout JCPRD facilities.

“We have people using these parks – maybe millions of people – why not have more advertisement to generate recruitment,” Hill said. “I had a park visitor come in who said he comes out here all the time and saw our hiring sign and stopped in and applied. That was about 10 a.m., and by about 11:30 a.m., I saw he had applied. So it works!”

Hill joined JCPRD in January with several years of human resources/recruitment experience. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Saint Mary.

“I love to collaborate with everyone this is how we get our recruitment efforts out there,” she said. “One person can’t do it all. It takes a team rolling out different ideas. “

Please contact Hill with recruitment questions at Rosetta.Hill@jocogov.org.