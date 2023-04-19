Eleanor Hope Barker

Born April 15, 1926 in Milton, West Virginia to Goldie Savannah and Clarence Howell. She married Benjamin Ray Barker of Costa, West Virginia on June 18, 1945. They had three sons before moving to Overland Park, Ks. in 1954.

Hope was preceded in death by her husband Ray Barker and her son Richard Barker. She is survived by her sons Michael Barker of Wellington, Mo. and Darwin Barker (Lenice) of Overland Park, Kansas, her niece Donna Perney of Colorado Springs, Co. who was like a daughter to her, and her dear sister Loretta Martin of Milton, West Virginia. She leaves 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.