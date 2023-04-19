Dorothy Carolyn Tarver

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Brookdale Overland Park 119th Senior Living, 6101 West 119th St., Overland Park, KS 66209.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Dorothy Clark, and brothers Cleland Clark and Don Clark.

Survivors include the love of her life of 65 years, Ed, brother David Clark, son Steve (Kristi) Tarver, daughter Nancy (Mark) Galyon, grandchildren Alexandra (Sam) Gonder , Grant (Grace) Galyon , Neal Tarver and Candice Tarver (Isaac Becerra Llanos), and great-grandchildren Theodore Galyon, James Galyon and baby Gonder on the way.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Kansas City Hospice Foundation, 9001 State Line Rd, Suite 300, Kansas City, MO 64114.