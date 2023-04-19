Diane Collins

Born on May 6, 1944, in Jackson, Mississippi. Diane was the oldest child of John (Jack) and Martha (Dent) Fogarty. Diane graduated from Bishop Miege High School and went on to become a nurse practitioner, graduating from The Sisters of Charity School of Nursing at Providence Hospital in 1965. After nursing for many years, she started her own business overseeing pharmaceutical trials.

Patricia Diane (Fogarty) Collins died on April 17, 2023, with her longtime partner Jerry Wright and daughter Kelley, at her side. She was 78 years old.

Diane had a robust social life, as well as many talents and interests. With an enthusiasm for entertaining, she frequently organized dinners and gatherings with family and friends; she was well known in her neighborhood for her festive holiday parties. A wonderful cook, she loved to try new recipes and could create a gourmet meal with whatever she had in the kitchen. Beyond cooking, she expressed her creativity through sewing, embroidering, crocheting, and even creative writing. A true book lover, she read avidly and across many genres.

She also enjoyed traveling to California to visit her children and grandchildren. While she took pleasure in putting together the parties and dinners with Jerry, the two of them also loved sitting by the pool and listening to music together.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by Jerry; her daughters Kimberly (Eric) and Kelley; grandchildren Jack, Nicholas, and Stella; sister Cathy; brother John (Andrea); nieces and nephews Brad, Lisa (Kyle), John and Rachael; her aunt Pat; a great niece and nephew and many cousins. She will be missed deeply.