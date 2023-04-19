  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Diane Collins

Patricia Diane (Fogarty) Collins died on April 17, 2023, with her longtime partner Jerry Wright and daughter Kelley, at her side. She was 78 years old.

Born on May 6, 1944, in Jackson, Mississippi. Diane was the oldest child of John (Jack) and Martha (Dent) Fogarty. Diane graduated from Bishop Miege High School and went on to become a nurse practitioner, graduating from The Sisters of Charity School of Nursing at Providence Hospital in 1965. After nursing for many years, she started her own business overseeing pharmaceutical trials.