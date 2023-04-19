Lenexa OKs Kiewit Engineering’s expansion at edge of City Center

The Lenexa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the final plan for the engineering firm’s fourth building in the City Center district.

Nebraska-based Kiewit Engineering will expand its Lenexa campus with a new six-story, roughly 177,000-square-foot office building.

The firm first entered the Kansas City market about two decades ago after purchasing an engineering firm based in Lenexa. Today, it has about 1,400 employees working out of its Lenexa City Center campus.

Kiewit’s City Center campus has grown rapidly

In 2020, Kiewit finished its third building on its City Center campus. Now, it’s ready to add another one.

Alan Lincoln, the firm’s real estate manager, said Kiewit “blew through” its 10-year growth plan for the Lenexa campus in just about three years.

The long-planned fourth building will sit on an empty parcel at the corner of 89th and Hampton streets on the Kiewit campus just west of Renner Boulevard, between the former Perceptive Software buildings the firm acquired and the 2020 building.

Lincoln anticipates Kiewit eventually having 2,500 employees on its local campus.

He called City Center a “great place to do business” and Lenexa “a great place to call home” for its employees.

New building project will bring campus-wide upgrades

Kiewit also plans to expand its current parking structure, located on the south side of the campus. That could include a solar array on the upper-level.

There are no designs right now to add a sky bridge to connect the four buildings on the Lenexa campus. However, project architect Jake Baker with HOK, told the Lenexa Planning Commission previously that this new building is expected to be a connection point between the buildings.

The company also plans to add an outdoor common space, which could serve as an events plaza or gathering place for all of Kiewit’s local employees.

