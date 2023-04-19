  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Facebook

Lenexa OKs Kiewit Engineering’s expansion at edge of City Center

Kiewit Engineering, based in Nebraska, is looking to expand its Lenexa City Center footprint with a fourth office building on its campus.

Nebraska-based Kiewit Engineering will expand its Lenexa campus with a new six-story, roughly 177,000-square-foot office building.

The Lenexa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the final plan for the engineering firm’s fourth building in the City Center district.

