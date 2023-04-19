A Kansas City restaurant boasting “organic whole eats and treats” is opening a new location in Leawood.
Billie’s Grocery will open in northern Leawood later this year.
Billie’s Grocery will open at Ranch Mart North
- Ranch Mart signage shows the restaurant will open on the northeast side of the shopping center at West 95th Street and Mission Road.
- The space neighbors Meat Mitch and Price Chopper at the shopping center.
- Billie’s Grocery will share the mixed-use building with an office tenant.
Billie’s Grocery serves healthy eats
- The restaurant’s menu features items like Korean chicken wraps, beet root veggie burgers and fire roasted tomato curry.
- Billie’s Grocery also offers a range of smoothies in flavors like mango madness, strawberry healer and mint chip energizer.
- The restaurant also features a gluten-free bakery and a breakfast menu with items like avocado toast, breakfast burritos and smoked salmon bagels.
This is the first Billie’s Grocery in Johnson County
- The original Billie’s Grocery operates at 3216 Gillham Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.
- It opened there in 2020.
- The owner, Robin Krause, also owns Kansas City’s Unbakery and Juicery — Billie’s Grocery’s sister business.
