Billie’s Grocery, KC ‘organic’ eatery, coming to Leawood’s Ranch Mart North

Leawood

A Kansas City restaurant boasting "organic whole eats and treats" is opening a new location at Ranch Mart North in Leawood later this year. Photo via Billie's Grocery Instagram.

A Kansas City restaurant boasting “organic whole eats and treats” is opening a new location in Leawood.

Billie’s Grocery will open in northern Leawood later this year.

