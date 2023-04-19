Arlice R. Gallagher

Arlice Gallagher’s passing on Sunday, April 16, 2023 has been publicly announced by Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel & Cremation Concepts in De Soto, KS.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Visitation, on April 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., at Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel, 32665 Lexington Avenue, De Soto, KS. Service, on April 19, 2023 at 12:30 p.m., at De Soto Cemetery, 34500 W 87th Street, De Soto, KS. Memorial service, on April 23, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., at Lawrence Bible Chapel, 505 Monterey Way, Lawrence, KS.