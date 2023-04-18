  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Standard Beverage alcohol distributor expands with new Lenexa warehouse

Lenexa community leaders and corporate officials from Standard Beverage mark the company's Lenexa growth with a groundbreaking on an 83,000-square-foot distribution warehouse and office facility.

Lenexa city leaders and corporate officials from Standard Beverage marked the company's Lenexa expansion with an official groundbreaking on an 83,000-square-foot distribution warehouse and office facility on Monday, April 17. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Kansas-based wine, beer and spirits distributor Standard Beverage Corporation is set to grow its presence in Lenexa with a new office and warehouse space in an industrial corner in the city’s south.

On Monday, construction on the new 83,000-square-foot facility officially began with a formal Lenexa Chamber of Commerce groundbreaking.

