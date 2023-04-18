  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Satisfy your appetite for entertainment at the Market

The Lenexa Public Market has a huge line up of fun for the next few months.

The Lenexa Public Market is all about celebrating cuisine and community – especially through food-focused festivities. If you love food and fun, clear some space in your schedule. We’ve got an incredible lineup for the next few months.  

Friday Night Sound Bites + Utepils
Friday, April 28, 7-10 p.m.
The first night of the Market’s outdoor live music series and our popular Utepils event are combining for one perfect pairing. Utepils is a Norwegian term for enjoying a first beer on a warm day of spring. Relish in this tradition with a refreshing selection of samples from local breweries, plus great music and delicious food.  Friday Night Sound Bites will bring the best local bands and food trucks to the Market’s lively patio each Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. through October. Check out the full lineup for Friday Night Sound Bites, and details for the Utepils celebration.