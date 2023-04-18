Satisfy your appetite for entertainment at the Market

Friday Night Sound Bites + Utepils Friday, April 28, 7-10 p.m. The first night of the Market’s outdoor live music series and our popular Utepils event are combining for one perfect pairing. Utepils is a Norwegian term for enjoying a first beer on a warm day of spring. Relish in this tradition with a refreshing selection of samples from local breweries, plus great music and delicious food. Friday Night Sound Bites will bring the best local bands and food trucks to the Market’s lively patio each Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. through October. Check out the full lineup for Friday Night Sound Bites , and details for the Utepils celebration .

The Lenexa Public Market is all about celebrating cuisine and community – especially through food-focused festivities. If you love food and fun, clear some space in your schedule. We’ve got an incredible lineup for the next few months.

Friday Night Sound Bites + Cinco de Mayo

Friday, May 5, 5-10 p.m.

We’re partnering with Made in KC and Underground Homies for this special edition of our weekly concert series. Dance to live music, shop handcrafted products made by Hispanic/Latina-owned businesses and try specialty dishes from Market merchants and guest food trucks. Find out more.

Global Neighbors & Flavors Fest

Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Feast on cuisines, performances and experiences from around the world at this exciting new Market event! We’re partnering with the Ethnic Enrichment Commission of Kansas to celebrate the rich cultures that make our community diverse and vibrant. Shop traditional arts and crafts, take in live performing arts and try diverse flavors from Public Market merchants and globally-inspired food trucks. Explore more details.

Paw-triotic Pet Parade

Saturday, July 1, 9 a.m.-noon

This annual event is a favorite for the whole household – even your furry family members. Dress up your pups in patriotic accessories for an adorable parade around the civic campus, then browse fun and unique pet-related products and services from guest vendors. Check out the schedule soon.

Kid Makers Markets

Saturday, July 8 and 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

These unique events are so popular, we’ve opened a second date in July. Hosted each summer and holiday season, these vendor fairs feature only goods made by local youth. You’ll be charmed by these kids’ creative talent and entrepreneurial spirit while they gain valuable experience in running a small business. We’ll announce participating makers before the events.

Food Truck Frenzy – Old Town

Saturday, July 15, 4-8 p.m.

We’ve curated a lineup of about a dozen of the metro’s best food trucks and a live band for this lively event in Old Town Lenexa (Pflumm Road and Santa Fe Trail Drive). The street through Lenexa’s historic original downtown will be packed for the ultimate summer party. Participating trucks and vendors will be announced soon.

Farm to Table Dinner

Sunday, July 30, 5-8 p.m.

This exclusive after-hours dinner brings together creative local chefs and the best local ingredients. Public Market merchants will prepare original dishes with the freshest seasonal ingredients from Lenexa Farmers Market vendors. The multi-course meal will be accompanied by live music and a jovial atmosphere. Tickets go on sale in June. Watch for the menu to be released this summer.