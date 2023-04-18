Price tag goes up for new Leawood fire station

Added costs from continued construction in the last few months has raised the price tag for Leawood's new Fire Station No. 1. Above, the site at 96th Street and Lee Boulevard. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.
The total cost for a new fire station in Leawood city went up by $400,000 this week.
At Monday’s meeting, the Leawood City Council approved a change order increasing the construction price for Fire Station No. 1, bringing the total price of the project to roughly $7.2 million
The move came as part of the meeting’s consent agenda, passed simultaneously with a list of other items, and garnered no discussion.
The fire station will be at 96th and Lee Boulevard
The city’s plans for the station entail a one-story, 14,200-square-foot station.
The finished building will have a basement, four bays and living quarters for nine people.
City officials estimate the station’s construction will wrap up in July.
Construction costs added to bottom line
When the anticipated finishing date moved from last November to this coming July, the city racked up some additional construction costs — including adding protection at the site to allow for construction during winter weather.
In 2022, the city approved two other change orders for winter construction costs — underdrain work and the removal of remnants of the demolished police station on that property — each for $200,000.
This new change order also covers disposal of unusable soil and asphalt work.
Altogether, these three changes brought the station’s total cost from $6.3 million to $7.2 million.
The city may soon OK a second new fire station
In recent discussions, the city council also considered putting a fourth fire station that would serve as the fire department’s new headquarters, on the northeast corner of Roe Avenue and Town Center Drive, near Leawood Pioneer Library.
The new fire station would be paid for, in part, using roughly $1.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
No plans for that station have been finalized yet, but pending city approval, fire department officials said the design process for the project could kick off later this year.
Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.
I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.
