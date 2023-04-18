  Lucie Krisman  - Leawood

Price tag goes up for new Leawood fire station

Added costs from continued construction in the last few months has raised the price tag for Leawood's new Fire Station No. 1. Above, the site at 96th Street and Lee Boulevard. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

The total cost for a new fire station in Leawood city went up by $400,000 this week.

At Monday’s meeting, the Leawood City Council approved a change order increasing the construction price for Fire Station No. 1, bringing the total price of the project to roughly $7.2 million

