  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village to draft memos with YMCA and JoCo Library for new community center

Prairie Village community center survey

Prairie Village will draft memorandums of understanding regarding a proposal to replace the aging Paul Henson YMCA with a new community center and also co-locate a new Corinth Library branch on the same site. File photo.

The city of Prairie Village is moving forward on a years-long idea to replace the aging Paul Henson YMCA with a city-owned community center.

The council committee of the whole on Monday directed city staff to draft separate memorandums of understanding with the YMCA and the Johnson County Library, which for years has wanted to move its Corinth branch to the site of a new community center near 79th Street and Mission Road.

