Wingstop opens first Overland Park location at 91st and Metcalf

Wingstop's first Overland Park location is now open at 9113 Metcalf Ave., in the Glenwood Commons shopping center. Photo via Wingstop.

Wingstop, a national chain specializing in chicken wings, has opened its newest Johnson County location in Overland Park.

Located at 9113 Metcalf Ave., in the Glenwood Commons, the fast-casual restaurant officially launched its new franchise earlier this month in the space formerly occupied by Firehouse Subs, near the locally owned Summer Moon Coffee.

