Wingstop opens first Overland Park location at 91st and Metcalf

Wingstop, a national chain specializing in chicken wings, has opened its newest Johnson County location in Overland Park.
Located at 9113 Metcalf Ave., in the Glenwood Commons, the fast-casual restaurant officially launched its new franchise earlier this month in the space formerly occupied by Firehouse Subs, near the locally owned Summer Moon Coffee.
