🌦 Today’s forecast : Sunny, then partly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. High: 78. Low: 60

🚨 One thing to know today

Local law enforcement agencies in Kansas’ Third Congressional District, including Johnson County, can now apply for federal grants to support criminal drug investigation efforts.

The COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program will provide up to $2 million for local law enforcement, while the Anti-Heroin Task Force has up to $4 million in funds available.

“Whenever there is federal funding on the table, I’m going to do everything I can so Kansas gets its fair share, especially when it comes to making our communities safer,” said Rep. Sharice Davids. “I’ll continue supporting our local law enforcement officials in Kansas and advocating for them to receive the resources needed to do their jobs better.”

Agencies have until April 25 to submit final applications for funding. Departments can reach out to Davids’ office for letters of support from her.

🗓 Public meetings Tuesday

Lenexa City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Monday stories

📰 Other local news

Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park is hosting auditions for its upcoming 54th summer season of show. [Fox 4]

is hosting auditions for its upcoming 54th summer season of show. [Fox 4] Johnson County prosecutors have charged an Overland Park woman with running illicit massage parlors that sold sexual relations in 2018 and 2019. [Kansas City Star]

with running illicit massage parlors that sold sexual relations in 2018 and 2019. [Kansas City Star] Although Johnson County, Kansas’ largest county, has roughly 80,000 more people than the state’s second largest county, Sedgwick, that other county currently has two to three times the number of traffic deaths than here. [KSN-TV]

📸 A thousand words

Trailwood Elementary kindergarteners and first graders last week starred in their own musical performance. Photo via Twitter.