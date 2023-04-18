Hunt has been filling in as interim director since November, when JCDHE’s former leader Dr. Sanmi Areola stepped down. Hunt has been at the department as deputy since 2021.

Charlie Hunt, the former deputy director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, was named its new director Monday.

The health and environment department oversees, among other things, vaccination efforts and the tracking of transmissible disease.

Hunt had prior tenure at Kansas health department

Hunt has almost three decades of public health experience that includes 18 years with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

He served seven years there as the state epidemiologist and director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Public Health Informatics.

He also has been a senior analyst at the nonprofit Kansas Health Institute and served in various roles at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

He studied at the University of Kansas, earning a Bachelor of Science in Health Education and a masters in public health there.

He was chosen from among 69 applicants

Hunt’s hiring does not need final approval from the county commission.

He does not have a contract with a set number of years.

A county spokesperson confirmed that Hunt will be paid a salary $181,798 per year.

“The community, the organization and JCDHE are very fortunate to have Charlie Hunt at the helm,” said county manager Penny Postoak Ferguson in a statement. “[He] has an extremely robust background in research and overseeing complex organizations and prioritizes collaboration both internally and externally.”

Public health officials faced criticism, backlash

The county’s public health department and its leadership were in the spotlight frequently during the pandemic as long and often emotional county commission meetings were held to discuss measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 and later, to encourage vaccinations.

Across the U.S., backlash from public health measures, such as mask requirements, distancing and curfews put public health officials under stress during those years, leading to many resignations nationwide.

As interim director, Hunt has appeared before the county commission often in his time in Johnson County, along with Areola and county Health Officer Joseph LeMaster.

Areola has since joined Prince George’s County, Md., as Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Health, Human Services and Education, according to his LinkedIn account.

LeMaster was appointed county public health officer in 2014. State statute does not have a set term for public health officers.

