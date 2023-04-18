  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County

Johnson County names new public health director

Charlie Hunt has been named Johnson County's new public health director.

Charlie Hunt had been serving as Johnson County's interim public health director since former director Dr. Sanmi Areola resigned in November. Photo courtesy Johnson County.

Charlie Hunt, the former deputy director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, was named its new director Monday.

Hunt has been filling in as interim director since November, when JCDHE’s former leader Dr. Sanmi Areola stepped down. Hunt has been at the department as deputy since 2021.