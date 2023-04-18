Homebody: How a group class groupie turned into a home gym fan

For more than a decade, I was a devoted ‘gym class’ exerciser. While I won’t name any specific gyms, you can take a pretty good guess as to where a JOCO mom might frequent. From sweat-drenched spin and bodyweight classes to wearing a chest-strap and scoring “points” while rowing, running, and lifting, I’ve tried (and mostly loved!) it all.

I was always in awe of people like my sister who could work out alone, in her basement, consistently, for years. I’ve always said, “If I’m not paying a cancellation fee and competing against my classmates, I’m just not motivated enough to show up and keep going.”

When Covid started in March 2020, I actually welcomed the break and told myself I deserved a few weeks off from exercise. I figured I’d just sit it out until the whole thing passed. Well, we know how that went…

About two months into quarantine, I’d turned into an avid walker but wasn’t really doing anything for strength training, so I finally decided to invest a little money on some home gym basics for my basement.

Well, here I am more than three years later, and I still work out 4-5 days a week in my basement. I’m still using the same basic equipment, I’m in better shape than ever before, and I really love saving money every month.

The first real key was finding a YouTube channel and instructor who perfectly aligned with my goals. I follow Caroline Girvan who has posted nearly 700 videos mostly using either dumbbells or bodyweight. One thing I really like about her channel is that in addition to one-off videos, she has multiple fitness series or challenges that last from six to 10 weeks each. And I LOVE that she doesn’t talk during the workouts! She does a short intro to give you an overview of that day’s session, then it’s just music that you can either keep on or mute while you play your own. Oh, and the other best part? All of her content is free!

Next, I had to stock my gym with a few basics. I’ve been working out consistently without any additional purchases for three years. Here are my recommendations and sources for everything you need to get strong and stay strong:

Yoga Mat – This is a basic starting point to keep you from sliding around while you’re working on the floor. I went for the basic Gaiam Printed Yoga Mat from Target , and it’s held up great! $24.99

Glute Bands – I got a 3-pack of Renoj bands from Amazon but only use the heavy tension one, so I probably could’ve saved money with a single. These are nice because they’re made of strong fabric, rather than latex. They provide extra pressure and don’t pinch your skin. $15.90

Yoga Block – I use a basic yoga block from Amazon to give me more range of motion on uneven push-ups, renegade rows, and squats. I also use it a few times a week for heel elevated squats. It’s small and inexpensive, but sturdy. $9.99

Adjustable Bench – I went with a simple Reebok bench from Amazon I use mostly for hip thrusts, Bulgarian lunges, and tricep dips. I do my bench presses on the floor. Go figure. $219

Adjustable Dumbbells – Dumbbells are the largest investment I made, and they continue to be the only weights I use. In short, the spend pays for itself in less than five months if you’re not paying $100/month for gym classes. I have the Bowflex set that adjusts from 5 lbs to 52.5 lbs each. Plus, they’re a great space saver, taking up only about 2 square feet of floor space. $429

Total Investment – $699