Homebody: How a group class groupie turned into a home gym fan

By Charity Ohlund

For more than a decade, I was a devoted ‘gym class’ exerciser. While I won’t name any specific gyms, you can take a pretty good guess as to where a JOCO mom might frequent. From sweat-drenched spin and bodyweight classes to wearing a chest-strap and scoring “points” while rowing, running, and lifting, I’ve tried (and mostly loved!) it all.