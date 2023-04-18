  Juliana Garcia  - Community issues

How the national fentanyl crisis is impacting Johnson County

Local experts and federal officials say Johnson County is no exception to the fentanyl crisis, but it's hard to track and there are limited treatment resources. Above, a fentanyl summit held by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids on Monday, alongside several Johnson County health experts. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Local experts and federal officials say the national fentanyl crisis has come to Johnson County, and with it comes a lack of reporting systems and treatment resources.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids on Monday hosted a fentanyl summit with local health experts to learn how the fentanyl epidemic is impacting Johnson County and the rest of the Kansas Third District.

