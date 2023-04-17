  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Cohen Community Series concert supports student scholarships

The Cohen Community Series presents country music star Clint Black in concert June 2. All proceeds go toward student scholarships and educational programs.

As a cultural hub of Johnson County, JCCC brings a diverse collection of concerts and performances to the community. This summer, JCCC is once again hosting the Cohen Community Series, an annual event that helps fund educational programs and student scholarships. Now’s your chance to see Clint Black, one of country music’s most successful superstars Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m. at the Midwest Trust Center.

A gift to students and the community

The Cohen Community Series was established in 2008 through a gift from Jon Stewart, former vice chairman of the JCCC Board of Trustees, JCCC alumnus and former president of Metcalf Bank. This annual entertainment event is named in honor of the late Barton P. Cohen, president of Metcalf Bancshares, vice chairman and general counsel of Metcalf Bank and local attorney.