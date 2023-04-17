Updates from Johnson County Community College: Cohen Community Series concert supports student scholarships

The Cohen Community Series was established in 2008 through a gift from Jon Stewart, former vice chairman of the JCCC Board of Trustees, JCCC alumnus and former president of Metcalf Bank. This annual entertainment event is named in honor of the late Barton P. Cohen, president of Metcalf Bancshares, vice chairman and general counsel of Metcalf Bank and local attorney.

As a cultural hub of Johnson County, JCCC brings a diverse collection of concerts and performances to the community. This summer, JCCC is once again hosting the Cohen Community Series, an annual event that helps fund educational programs and student scholarships. Now’s your chance to see Clint Black, one of country music’s most successful superstars Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m. at the Midwest Trust Center.

Proceeds from these events directly support JCCC scholarships and educational programs – making college accessible for many students each semester.

Scholarships can mean zero debt

JCCC student Craig Stinnett graduated from JCCC with the help of the Cohen Community Series scholarship. Several years ago, Stinnett was looking for a career change. He was working with Kansas Vocational Rehabilitation to determine his next path and decided JCCC’s Information Technology – Networking degree program was a good fit. After graduating with his associate degree completely debt-free, Stinnett landed a high-paying job and uses the skills he learned at JCCC daily.

“I was really concerned about how I was going to pay for college,” Stinnett says. “Being on disability, a fixed income and raising a family, I didn’t want to get into student loans. But opportunities like the Cohen scholarship helped take care of my college expenses so I could focus on my classes and graduate with a 3.95 GPA debt-free.”

Scholarships reduce financial stress

JCCC student Emma King was also able to achieve her education goals with the help of JCCC scholarship funds. She started in JCCC’s Paralegal program, but while taking classes, decided to change paths and work toward becoming a lawyer. She was in JCCC’s Honors program, achieved a 4.0 GPA each semester and graduated with an Associate of Arts degree.

“The scholarships I received, including four semesters of the Cohen scholarship, allowed me to go to school full-time while I worked on the side, rather than go to school part-time while I worked full-time,” King says.

Although King supported herself by working several jobs while in school, scholarship funds helped relieve the pressure to take on more hours, which allowed her to focus on her coursework.

“I always encourage students to apply for scholarships at JCCC,” King says. “It’s an easy one-step application and there’s a good chance you’ll get one,” she says.

Purchase tickets and support students today

JCCC awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year to qualified students — many are funded through events like the Cohen Community Series. Join in supporting JCCC students and enjoy a great show!

The Cohen Community Series presents Clint Black in concert on June 2 at 8 p.m. in Yardley Hall at the Midwest Trust Center. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online or at the MTC Box Office.