Video filmed by a local news crew last week appears to show Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption employees taking in dogs, despite a current state order barring the Mission animal shelter from doing so.

Fox 4 reported the dogs may have come from Springfield, Mo., but that could not be confirmed.

The videos, shot outside the shelter near Johnson Drive and Broadmoor Street in Mission, showed workers bringing crates full of dogs into the shelter on Thursday.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture issued an emergency order in March that requires Unleashed to stop bringing in animals. The state has since revoked the shelter’s license, following citations during an October inspection.

The shelter has since requested a hearing to appeal the emergency order.

An attorney representing the shelter director told Fox 4 the state’s revocation order is illegal.

killed by her ex-boyfriend is suing Johnson County and the maker of a GPS surveillance company for failing to monitor the ex-boyfriend after he removed an ankle bracelet. [Kansas City Star] A mother in the Gardner-Edgerton School District has started an online petition asking other parents to show their support for removing “sexually explicit, pornographic and inappropriate” books and materials from the district’s school libraries. [Kansas City Star]

has started an online petition asking other parents to show their support for removing “sexually explicit, pornographic and inappropriate” books and materials from the district’s school libraries. [Kansas City Star] Columbia, Mo.-based sandwich shop chain Pickelman’s has opened its first Johnson County location in Olathe. [Kansas City Star]

It’s that time of year — outdoor grilling is on for Werner’s Specialty Foods in downtown Mission. Photo via Facebook.