  Mike Frizzell - Accidents

1 man injured in rollover crash on I-35 ramp to U.S. 69 in Lenexa

A rolled-over SUV in the middle of southbound U.S. 69 Highway just before the flyover ramp at I-35. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A 22-year-old Olathe man has non-life-threatening injuries after the SUV he was driving rolled over Monday evening on the highway in Lenexa.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that at approximately 7:28 p.m., a 2015 Ford Explorer was southbound on the ramp from Interstate 35 to U.S. 69 Highway.