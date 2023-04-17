1 man injured in rollover crash on I-35 ramp to U.S. 69 in Lenexa

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that at approximately 7:28 p.m., a 2015 Ford Explorer was southbound on the ramp from Interstate 35 to U.S. 69 Highway.

A 22-year-old Olathe man has non-life-threatening injuries after the SUV he was driving rolled over Monday evening on the highway in Lenexa.

According to the Highway Patrol’s crash log, the Explorer left the roadway to the right and hit the guardrail. The SUV then rolled onto its roof and came to rest in lanes of traffic.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Highway Patrol troopers say the driver was alone in the SUV and was wearing a seat belt.

A witness tells the Post the driver was helped out of the overturned SUV by witnesses who stopped to check on him.

A private ambulance stopped to check for injuries and stayed with the man until Overland Park Fire and Johnson County Med-Act arrived.

The ramp connecting southbound I-35 to southbound US-69 was closed for about 90 minutes as troopers investigated the crash.

All lanes reopened just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.