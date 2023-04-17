Nothing Bundt Cake bakery opening new Shawnee shop

Nothing Bundt Cakes sells personal-sized bundt cakes, as well as full size and tiered cakes. The national chain will soon have a bakery in east Shawnee. Photo via Nothing Bundt Cakes website.
The first Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery location in Shawnee is set to open later this week on the east side of the city near the corner of Quivira Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.
The bakery chain — which specializes in a range of bundt cakes, including personal-sized and larger, tiered varieties — has a number of Johnson County locations already, including one in Overland Park and another in Olathe.
The Shawnee store is coming to the 10 Quivira Plaza shopping center at 12258 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., next to the Ernie Williamson Music shop. The center is also home to a Big Biscuit, Vintage Stock, Smoothie King and a Hallmark store.
Shawnee ribbon-cutting set for later in May
The bakery’s doors will open officially on Friday, April 21.
After that, the soft opening will run through the end of the month, franchise owner Bev Edwards said. She runs the franchise group with her husband Jim.
Larger festivities, including a formal ribbon-cutting, are set for the beginning of May.
There are other KC-area Nothing Bundt Cakes locations
The Edwards family already owns a number of Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise locations in the Kansas City metro.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
