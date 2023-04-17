Nothing Bundt Cake bakery opening new Shawnee shop

The first Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery location in Shawnee is set to open later this week on the east side of the city near the corner of Quivira Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

The bakery chain — which specializes in a range of bundt cakes, including personal-sized and larger, tiered varieties — has a number of Johnson County locations already, including one in Overland Park and another in Olathe.