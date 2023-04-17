Salsa Grill Cantina, a Mexican restaurant that has been in business in Mission for more than 20 years, will close for good next month.
Located in a strip mall at 6508 Martway Street, Salsa Grill recently posted a sign on its front door letting customers know about the impending closure.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1