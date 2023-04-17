  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Salsa Grill Cantina to close after two decades in Mission

Mission Salsa Grill Cantina to close

Salsa Grill Cantina, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Mission, is closing its doors for good on May 26, according to a sign posted to its front door. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Salsa Grill Cantina, a Mexican restaurant that has been in business in Mission for more than 20 years, will close for good next month.

Located in a strip mall at 6508 Martway Street, Salsa Grill recently posted a sign on its front door letting customers know about the impending closure.

