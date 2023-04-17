  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park’s fire chief retires — Here’s what happens next

Overland Park Fire Department

Following the retirement of Overland Park Fire Chief Bryan Dehner, the city is expected to fill the open fire chief position this summer. Photo courtesy Overland Park Fire Department.

The process of finding Overland Park’s next fire chief is underway following the official retirement of Fire Chief Byran Dehner in March.

The city has begun steps to fill this prominent role, which city officials say “leads the fire department, ensuring high-quality fire protection for Overland Park and surrounding communities.”

