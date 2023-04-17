  Kaylie McLaughlin  - City Center

Kimchi + Bap to fill Lenexa Public Market’s last vacant stall

Lisa Hamblen, who has done pop-up events on the Lenexa Public Market's second floor over the past year, is opening a permanent stall on the market's main floor later this spring called Kimchi + Bap. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Kimchi + Bap will begin serving up Korean fare later this spring in the last vacant stall on the first floor of the Lenexa Public Market in the City Center district.

Owner Lisa Hamblen will take over the space formerly occupied by the Tasting Room, which sits between other current tenants African Dream Cuisine and Sohaila’s Kitchen.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.