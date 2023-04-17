Kimchi + Bap to fill Lenexa Public Market’s last vacant stall

Kimchi + Bap will begin serving up Korean fare later this spring in the last vacant stall on the first floor of the Lenexa Public Market in the City Center district.
Owner Lisa Hamblen will take over the space formerly occupied by the Tasting Room, which sits between other current tenants African Dream Cuisine and Sohaila’s Kitchen.
She says she’s shooting for a late-spring opening.
“I want to share my love for Korean food,” she told the Post. “And to be able to do that has been really meaningful to me.”
Kimchi + Bap will serve Korean basics
- The name is a nod to staple Korean foods kimchi, typically made from salted and fermented vegetables, and bap, the Korean word for rice.
- Hamblen plans to serve up bibimbap and japchae, two dishes that have been previously highlighted in her pop-up chef events at Lenexa Public Market.
- She also wants to offer seasonal dishes, like a stew in the winter or cold noodles in the summer, as well as a snack option that could change daily.
- She wants to keep a smaller menu, but Hamblen said down the line she’d like to add banchan, which is a collection of smaller vegetable side dishes served with rice.
Kimchi + Bap started as a Public Market pop-up
- Hamblen, who was looking for something new after a career in higher education, is the latest merchant to nab a permanent stall in the market after a successful run of pop-up events.
- Hamblen did about 30 pop-ups over the past year before she was ultimately offered the stall space.
- “She belongs here, and it’s a really welcomed addition to the family,” said Tessa Adcock, manager of Lenexa Public Market.
Lenexa Public Market is looking for new pop-up concepts
- Now that all the stall and anchor tenant spaces in the Public Market are full, Adcock said they’re looking for new pop-ups to try out in the test kitchen on the second floor.
- “We will be looking for new varieties, so if people have ideas, they should definitely contact me,” she said.
- Adcock can be reached via email at tadcock@lenexa.com.
The market will debut a new event in June
- From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 3, the Lenexa Public Market will host the first annual Global Neighbors and Flavors Fest.
- It’s the product of a partnership with the Ethnic Enrichment Commission of Kansas City, Adcock said, to celebrate the diversity in the cuisine and cultures regularly showcased in the market.
- The event will feature live performances, cultural displays and food specials, she said.
