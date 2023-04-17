  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Head and neck cancers: Spotting the signs could save your life

Advent has all the information you need to know about head and neck cancers.

In the United States, approximately 53,000 Americans are diagnosed with head and neck cancer every year, which accounts for about 3% of all cancer diagnoses nationwide. Almost 11,000 people die every year from these diseases that, when caught early enough, are easily treated and have a high survivability rate.

In light of April being Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month, we spoke with board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist, M. Jameel Kyasa, MD, to learn more about both the prevention and symptoms of this potentially deadly disease.