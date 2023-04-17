Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Stephanie Clayton of Kansas House District 19 , covering parts of Leawood, Prairie Village and Overland Park.

Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol.

Democratic Rep. Dan Osman and Republican Sen. Mike Thompson also submitted columns this week.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

The Kansas Legislature is in the middle of its April break — the time between the end of the regular legislative session and the upcoming “veto session,” during which the Legislature will pass our final budget and may consider any vetoes made by Governor Laura Kelly.

Currently, the governor has vetoed two bills passed by the legislature: HB 2304, a bill that would force schools to use NRA curriculum to teach firearm safety, and HB 2313, a bill that interferes with doctors and patients.

While we can only guess at what, if any, other bills she will veto, past vetoes on her part can lead us to surmise that other vetoes are likely to come.

As the Legislature considers the options to sustain or override these vetoes, as well as a potential education budget bill that would steal public money from taxpayers and give it to private schools and homeschools, we not only need to keep in mind the morality of our decisions, but how these decisions will affect Kansas in the long run, particularly when it comes to economic development and our workforce crisis.

I have had the honor of serving on the Commerce, Labor, and Economic Development Committee for a number of years, as well as the Special Committee on Economic Recovery, and the Special Committee on Workforce Development. These committees have heard from a number of local businesses regarding the challenges that they have faced during our current workforce shortage, and, unfortunately, very few of their requests have been granted.

Our health care sector has asked us to put legislation into place that would protect nurses and other health care workers when they are physically assaulted at work. This legislation has stalled in the Senate.

Many in our professional services sector (think engineering, I.T., architectural firms, finance and legal services) have asked for an increase in diversity, equity, and inclusion, as this assists with recruiting highly educated workers from a number of different ethnic, religious and LGBTQ backgrounds.

The Legislature has instead responded by passing backward, offensive and blatantly racist and anti-LGBTQ legislation that has had employees at businesses in my own legislative district speaking out about how perhaps it’s time for the company to move to a state that welcomes all workers.

That Kansas is losing population, particularly younger Kansans who are our future workforce, is indisputable. Legislators often disagree as to why these people are leaving, but I would lead with this theory: we can stop the bleed of our best and brightest without spending a single cent of taxpayer funds. All we need to do is block the philistine policies that we have seen doing so much damage to the economies of our neighboring states, particularly to our south and east.

Please continue to urge your legislators to grow our economy by standing against legislation that condemns and excludes people.

I work for you! You can e-mail me at stephanie.clayton@house.ks.gov, or find me on twitter @sscjocoks.