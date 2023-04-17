Below is this week’s submission from Republican Sen. Mike Thompson of Kansas Senate District 10 , covering Lake Quiviria and parts of Merriam, Overland Park and Shawnee.

Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol.

Democratic Reps. Stephanie Clayton and Dan Osman also submitted columns this week.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

During the legislative session this year we made some great strides towards making Kansas a better place to live, work and raise a family. Here are some comments on a few important bills I voted for that were ultimately passed:

One complaint I hear most regularly from constituents is in regard to the relentless increases in property taxes, and I feel your pain.

SCR 1611 passed the Senate, and if adopted by the House, would put in place a 4% annual property appraisal valuation cap for the purposes of taxation. That question would be placed on the November 2024 ballot.

We heard of recent property tax appraisal values skyrocketing as much as 47%, even though no improvements were made. That kind of increase is unjustifiable. For those on a fixed income, who own their own home, these taxes are likely the largest expense of the year.

The average person does not have the luxury of spending with impunity and forcing someone else to pay their bills…as the government often does. SCR1611 sends the signal that we are fed up!

Another set of crucial measures were contained in a comprehensive tax bill that lowers taxes on property, sales, income and retirement, as well as business taxes. Here are some of the bill’s highlights:

replaces individual income tax brackets with a single rate of 5.15%, and it contains large exemptions for both single and married filers so everyone gets a tax reduction,

expands the exemption on Social Security income from $75,000 to $100,000,

provides for annual standard deduction increases by a cost-of-living adjustment, which will have the greatest impact on lower- to middle-income Kansans,

accelerates the elimination of state sales and compensating use tax on food and food ingredients (it’s important to note that the local sales tax on food will remain, so you will still see a food tax of around 3-4%),

The single-rate tax is very important to young people who are trying to get ahead. Current progressive tax brackets are punitive to those who are climbing the ladder of success by taxing their income at a greater amount each time they get a raise.

The single rate eliminates that penalty and helps young families keep more of their money. It also eliminates a situation where the lowest paid workers owe the same amount of tax as higher paid employees on the first dollar they earn. Over 80,000 low wage earners in Kansas will benefit from this change. SB169 will go into effect on January 1, 2024.

HB2059 is a comprehensive bill that contains some common-sense alcohol measures in response to a local Shawnee beer brewer who wanted patrons to be able to bring their dogs into the brewery as long as they followed strict health and cleanliness guidelines.

This bill also allows for common alcohol consumption areas for big events various communities hold each year! This bill has been signed by the governor.

We will return to Topeka the week of April 24th for the annual “veto session” and close out the work for 2023.