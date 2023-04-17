🚘 5 to Try: What are the best locally owned auto shops in JoCo?

So when something starts rattling, whizzing or whining under the hood, most of us are at the mercy of our local auto shops.

Let’s face it, not too many of us know the inner workings of the vehicles we drive.

It can be intimidating walking into a garage or repair shop, not knowing what is wrong with your car and certainly not knowing how to fix it.

This week’s 5 to Try attempts to ease that anxiety a bit.

We want our readers’ picks for best locally owned auto shops in Johnson County.

When your car or truck breaks down, who do you go to as a trusted, reliable fix-it place?

Have you had good experiences with local mechanics who are up front, transparent and fair? We want to know about them.

How to tell us your picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

